A New Trailer For ‘The Equalizer’ Reboot Starring Queen Latifah Is Getting Fans Excited For Its Premiere

For the past two years, CBS has been working on a reboot of the 1980s drama series, The Equalizer. At the time of its announcement back in November 2019, it was revealed that Queen Latifah would be an executive producer for the show and play the lead role of Robyn McCall in the series as well. A pilot order for the new reboot was issued a few months later and once production for the first season was complete, a premiere date of February 7, 2021 was shared with fans.

With less than a month to go until the show launches on CBS, the first trailer was shared with fans on Twitter and it only added to the excitement many have for the new series.

The 30-second trailer begins with Latifah walking alongside her daughter Delilah, who is played by Laya DeLeon Hayes, as a few action shots of Latifah appear on the screen while her daughter questions her seemingly random decision to quit her job. The next 20 seconds find the famed actress and singer ducking gunshots and shooting some of her own all while solving crime in the process. When asked about her occupation towards the end of the trailer, Latifah confidently says, “I’m the one you call when you can’t call 911.”

After getting a glimpse of what’s the come in The Equalizer reboot, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions. “Queen Latifah as a badass in The Equalizer new series?” one viewer asked. “Yes Please!!!” Another said, “All I saw was Queen Latifah with a gun and immediately said “I don’t care what it is, I’m gonna watch that.”

You can watch the trailer above and read more reactions from fans below.

