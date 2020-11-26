This Friday will mark five years since Erykah Badu shared her But You Caint Use My Phone mixtape with the world. The project arrived after a five-year hiatus following her 2010 New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) album. It was also dropped without the knowledge of her Universal label as she released it straight to iTunes before adding it to other retailers the week after. With the anniversary rapidly approaching, Erykah took to Twitter to celebrate the project and announce the return of the phone line that debuted with But You Caint Use My Phone.

“But You Caint Use My Phone” mix tape Is 5 today. Remember when y’all figured out my # & were FaceTiming me on the trap phone? Well in honor of BYCUMP anniversary and CONTROL FREAQ RECORDS, I’ll be opening up my phone line on Thanksgiving Day… stay tuned. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fxQb5z1YQy — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) November 25, 2020

The announcement comes in what’s been a semi-active year for the legendary singer. Her highlight moment of 2020 came when she joined Jill Scott for a soothing Verzuz battle back in May. She also held a quarantine livestream performance from her bedroom and joined Teyana Taylor, HER, and Brandy for a BET Hip-Hop Award cypher this year as well. On the musical side of things, her only contribution in 2020 came alongside Slingbaum and D’Angelo for their “Behoove” track.

