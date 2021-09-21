Right on the heels of his mixtape Bigger Than Life Or Death, Louisville rapper Est Gee has shared the video for his collaboration with Lil Durk, “In Town.” After a number of breakout songs like the title track of his mixtape, “Price Tag,” “Capitol 1” “Riata Dada,” and “5500 Degrees,” this new video reflects on the hard upbringings both rappers have faced.

Directed by Est Gee’s frequent collaborator Diesel Films, the video is a mix of performance shots and a drive through old neighborhoods that these artists have now transcended but can’t seem to forget. “In Town” is one of the latest songs released off Bigger Than Life Or Death, which had an impressive showing on the Billboard charts despite its mixtape status. The release hit No. 7 on the charts and has earned lots of critical praise for Est Gee, who has been dubbed one of the most impressive rising rookies in rap. As for Lil Durk, he’s been one of Chicago’s most beloved cult rappers for a minute now, and his latest joint album with Lil Baby, The Voice Of The Heroes hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Check out the new video from these two above, and look out for more coming from both soon.