EST Gee Continues His Breakout Run With The Opulent ‘Riata Dada’ Video

Louisville rapper EST Gee has been full steam ahead promoting his new project, Bigger Than Life Or Death, putting out a string of videos for the mixtape’s songs, including the self-titled lead single, “Capitol 1,” and “Price Tag.” His latest addition to the growing videography is “Riata Dada,” a bass-heavy, clamoring banger featuring his favorite things: Fast cars, chunky jewelry, stacks of cash, and scantily-clad women.

Built atop a cacophonous beat by Akachi, Southside, TM88, and TooDope (the number one producers perhaps explains the cascading, competing synth sounds), “Riata Dada” is a chorus-less, one-verse statement from EST Gee. Throughout the verse, he explains everything from why he signed with Yo Gotti over some other higher-profile labels (“If I wasn’t this, then I probably been done signed with DJ Drama/ But I’m thuggin’ and I’m shinin’, f*ck with coke, I roll with Gotti”) to whether or not he really even considers himself a rapper (“Did I really leave the streets alone to rap? I ain’t decided”).

EST Gee signing with Yo Gotti has given the CMG label a strong, stacked roster that has been racking up wins all year, including Moneybagg Yo’s No. 1, 42 Dugg’s XXL Freshman selection, and a label deal with Universal.

Watch EST Gee’s “Riata Dada” video above.

Bigger Than Life Or Death is out now via CMG/4PF. You can get it here.