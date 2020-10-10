Unlike in recent years years, Mariah Carey has been fairly active lately, and it’s thanks in large part to her newly released memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Her press run for the new book has cleared up a number of rumors, some of which include whether her songs “My All” and “The Roof” were about her relationship with Major League Baseball star Derek Jeter and the recording and release of a 1995 grunge album entitled Someone’s Ugly Daughter. Fresh off topping the New York Times best-seller list with the memoir, Carey has fans seething with excitement for yet another reason.

Friday afternoon, the singer posted a picture of three directors chairs on Twitter, each featuring a set of initials: M.C., A.G., J.H. Above it was Christmas emoji. After the post, people quickly speculated that the initials stood for Carey herself, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and that the picture could result in a new Christmas track with the three singers on it. As a result, people took to Twitter to share their reactions to the potential track.

Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey AND Jennifer Hudson ALL IN ONE SONG😭 we won!!!! Another Christmas #1 classic on the way🥰 — σηιкανσσ∂σσ (@onikavoodoo) October 10, 2020

Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey AND Jennifer Hudson on the same track is simply unfair lmaooooo no ones topping this pic.twitter.com/E1o6X0jvHq — Mo 🥀 // ExileHive (@_blaque_fantasy) October 9, 2020

“Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey AND Jennifer Hudson ALL IN ONE SONG,” one fan wrote. “We won!!!! Another Christmas #1 classic on the way.” Another wrote, “Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey AND Jennifer Hudson on the same track is simply unfair lmaooooo no ones topping this.” The post comes a week after Carey shared The Rarities compilation album which featured previously-unreleased tracks “with personal relevance and meaning” to the singer.

You can see more reactions below.

Ariana, Mariah, and Jennifer on a Christmas project? Oh hell yeah! https://t.co/qj0B7Xdn4T — Adam Says Vote (@HeWritesWords) October 9, 2020

Wait is this a Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and J. Hud collab? 👀👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/1pfI54ubdr — r e a g a n (@rdb_95) October 9, 2020

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Hudson coming to save 2020 with a Christmas song like: pic.twitter.com/GDX1OpvRW3 — Yael 🎗 (@yourstrulyael) October 9, 2020

mariah carey, jennifer hudson, & ariana grande collabing to save 2020 this christmaspic.twitter.com/rIB3LrF5mC — ken (@ntltcalum) October 9, 2020

If this is Ariana and Jennifer they will be able to hear this song in the Andromeda Galaxy, VOCALS PEOPLE, V O C A L S 🔥😭 https://t.co/BvIJip7eQ0 — Mads 🏳️‍🌈 (@RivalDealer26) October 9, 2020