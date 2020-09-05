Following Megan The Stallion’s shooting incident, which she blamed on Tory Lanez, some artists announced they would be removing the Canadian rapper from their songs. The first was Kehlani. The second was JoJo, who was asked last month, after she announced the release date for the deluxe version of her album Good To Know, if she would remove Tory Lanez from their collaboration “Comeback.” She replied, “Def took him TF off.” Now JoJo has elaborated on the move while stopping by Quibi’s Close Up By E! News.

“As soon as the allegations came out, I started talking to my team,” she said. “I can’t support this person, I have to distance myself.” JoJo explained that it was important to “believe women” in situations like the one between Megan and Tory. “Why would it behoove her to lie about this?”

Before the segment concluded, JoJo made sure to clarify her point, saying, “What I’m saying is that I believe Megan Thee Stallion. That was my stance and it just felt like the right thing to do to take him off the deluxe version of the album.”

(via E! News)

