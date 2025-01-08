In December, Fat Joe released his eleventh studio album, The World Changed On Me. Although the project marked the end of his full length hiatus, Fat Joe has seemingly moved on to greener pastures (his Fat Joe Talks TV Series).

The “All The Way Up” rapper has all but explicated stated that he wants to hang up his microphone. However, during a recent interview with Billboard, Fat Joe revealed that if he does come out of retirement, fans should thank Killer Mike and his historic Grammy wins.

“He’s the guy who inspired [me],” he said. “I retired. I was gone. I had an infamous phone call with Eminem, where he was trying to talk me into not retiring. ‘Joe, we need you. You’re one of us.’ I was super done, but I got back outside because of Killer Mike. The man won that Grammy.”

Fat Joe hasn’t been shy about his desire to win one of the coveted awards. He was outspoken when he lost out to Chance The Rapper in 2017.

But with Killer Mike’s recent sweep in the rap categories, Fat Joe’s hope seems to have been restored. “When I seen [Killer Mike win], I called [Dr.] Dre, I was like, ‘Yo. It’s possible. Let’s get back in the kitchen and cook.’ So, he inspired me to come out of retirement,” he said.