Benny The Butcher recently dropped a sequel to The Plugs I Met, his album from two years ago. While many expected to talk about the high-quality raps, one of its songs has sparked some controversy due to a few lines that Fat Joe, who appears on the project, rapped during a verse.

On “Talkin’ Back,” Fat Joe raps, “Track me in and out of court, Harvey Weinstein / Threw that white up in the pot, gave ’em pipe dreams / And watch it spread like the Wuhan virus / Do ’em dirty for the low like Wu-Tang ’Sirus (ODB).” Listeners were upset with the lines for a pair of reasons. First, they were not pleased with him name-dropping Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence on sexual assault and rape charges. Secondly, there was the mention of the “Wuhan virus,” a poor and highly insensitive coronavirus reference, which was seen as especially insensitive given the current rise in anti-Asian attacks, such as the mass shooting that occurred in Atlanta earlier this week. As a result, many took to Twitter to share their displeasures with Fat Joe and his verse.

Fat joe dropped the biggest struggle verse I’ve ever heard on that Benny the butcher song — We Move (@ELITEbreak_) March 19, 2021

Can I delete the Fat Joe verse off the new Benny album? It's a big no for me dawg — Tottenham Makes Me Cry (@jayabe2) March 19, 2021

Fat Joe tried to jump on this Benny/Fraud with topical bars + the best he could do was "Wuhan virus" + "track me in + out of court, Harvey Weinstein" — . (@HaroldBingo) March 20, 2021

Fat Joe talking bout some Wuhan virus pic.twitter.com/cp0vcohp2H — 🅱️ (@_theghettomonk) March 19, 2021

Fat Joe saying "Wuhan Virus" on this new Benny The Butcher album is unacceptable. How the hell did that ever make it to the final recording and why was it even said??? — Ryan Middleton (@rymiddy) March 19, 2021

new benny butcher is exclusively for the crusty old heads stuck in the past, not just bc of its backpack sound, but bc of the part where fat joe calls it "the wuhan virus" — a little nathan for you (@trillmoregirls) March 19, 2021

Really hope that the hip hop community doesn’t let Fat Joe’s “wuhan virus” on the new Benny the Butcher EP slide. Trash like that is contributing to AAPI hate in this country. It’s unacceptable — James Burky (@BamesJurky) March 19, 2021

I'll listen again tmmr but off first listen I liked Benny new album alot. Survivors Remorse was amazing, and the joint with French and Jim Jones was dope. Production was dope throughout. Only thing i didnt like was that Fat Joe verse, shit was…😬 — Rapoholic (@ZackbeDope) March 19, 2021

The Plugs I Met 2 is out now via Black Soprano Family. Get it here.