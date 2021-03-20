Getty Image
Music

Fat Joe Faces Criticism After Making Anti-Asian Comments In A Recent Verse

by:

Benny The Butcher recently dropped a sequel to The Plugs I Met, his album from two years ago. While many expected to talk about the high-quality raps, one of its songs has sparked some controversy due to a few lines that Fat Joe, who appears on the project, rapped during a verse.

On “Talkin’ Back,” Fat Joe raps, “Track me in and out of court, Harvey Weinstein / Threw that white up in the pot, gave ’em pipe dreams / And watch it spread like the Wuhan virus / Do ’em dirty for the low like Wu-Tang ’Sirus (ODB).” Listeners were upset with the lines for a pair of reasons. First, they were not pleased with him name-dropping Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year sentence on sexual assault and rape charges. Secondly, there was the mention of the “Wuhan virus,” a poor and highly insensitive coronavirus reference, which was seen as especially insensitive given the current rise in anti-Asian attacks, such as the mass shooting that occurred in Atlanta earlier this week. As a result, many took to Twitter to share their displeasures with Fat Joe and his verse.

The Plugs I Met 2 is out now via Black Soprano Family. Get it here.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
×