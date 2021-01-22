At some point over the last six months, you’ve probably seen a video or two of a young producer mixing a pair of records together on Twitter. That individual would be Amorphous, who gained fame on the social media app thanks to a large collection of his ear-pleasing mashups. His rise to fame has been amazing to watch, and now there’s a new chapter to add to his story: Amorphous recently landed a huge placement with Fat Joe and DJ Khaled on their new single, “Sunshine (The Light).”

The new track is carried by a summery sample of Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” and Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much,” a mashup Amorphous first shared a rough cut of back in November. Almost two months later, Fat Joe adds a pair of confident verses to the production to create his new single, and with it comes with a video that features Diddy and Andre “Dre” Christopher Lyon from the famed production duo Cool & Dre, who also helped create the beat.

In the video, Khaled, Diddy, and Dre find themselves on a boat with Fat Joe celebrating the “unbelievable” life that the Bronx rapper has lived. Afterward, Joey Crack flaunts his silk button-ups to hit viewers with a pair of verses filled with confidence and an untouchable spirit.

Rihanna. Cleared. The. Sample.

and i am credited alllll around. DAWG LIKE. 😭 pic.twitter.com/zVOeMXuGbm — amorphous (@loneamorphous) January 20, 2021

The track was officially announced on Wednesday when Amorphous took to Twitter to celebrate the sample clearance he received from both Luther Vandross and Rihanna’s camp. Hours later, DJ D-Nice premiered the song during an Instagram Live session. Aside from the Fat Joe placement, Amorphous has also worked with Nineteen85 and Azaelia Banks.

Watch the video above.