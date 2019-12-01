Fat Joe’s ‘Family Ties’ Album Will Feature Cardi B, Eminem And Lil Wayne

Fat Joe has given fans a release date for his upcoming record Family Ties, and it’s a lot sooner than some expected. In anticipation of the record’s release, Fat Joe put forth a list of big-name artists that feature on the album. Musicians like Eminem, Cardi B, Lil Wayne, and Mary J. Blige offer some lines on Family Ties.

Produced by Dre, Family Ties drops on December 6 and sees features by ten heavy-hitters such as Ty Dolla Sign and Jeremiah. While the rapper has not released many details about the record, Fat Joe has already released the “Yes” video featuring Cardi B and Anuel AA. But it’s not yet clear how many tracks will appear on the record.

Fat Joe announced his Family Ties release date and feature list on social media. “It’s only right that I share my family with yours,” he wrote in an Instagram post unveiling the Family Ties list and calling the record the “most anticipated release” of his career.

While Joe hasn’t divulged which track sees a verse by Eminem, the two rappers have a longstanding history. Joe recently revealed Eminem tried sending a mixtape to the rapper six times prior to his rise to fame, but Joe never listened to it. “I didn’t do it and now he’s the biggest guy in the universe,” he said.

