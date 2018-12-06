Getty Image

The wildfires in California have been devastating, and they’ve had a significant impact on many people who were unfortunate enough to find themselves or their homes in the area. The music world has been affected too: Miley Cyrus and others have lost their homes, and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have done their part by donating half a million dollars to various California wildfire relief funds. Now Father John Misty is chipping in by hosting a benefit concert for Los Angeles United Way’s Southern California Disaster Relief Fund.

The show is set to go down on December 18 at The Theater at The Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, and aside from Misty himself, the list of performers includes Haim, Mac DeMarco, Rostam, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo, Weyes Blood, Tim Heidecker, Fun’s Nate Ruess, Jeff Bhasker, Jonathan Wilson, Lucius, Tim Heidecker, and “special guests.”

Misty notes for those who can’t attend but still want to support the Disaster Relief Fund: “Text ACEBENEFIT to 41444 or visit http://www.unitedwayla.org/2018fires to make a donation. If you donate online, enter ACEBENEFIT in the section labeled This Donation Is On Behalf Of.” Misty also adds that the Southern California Disaster Relief Fund “will support low-income LA residents whose lives and livelihoods are affected by the current wildfires in Southern California. […] The fund primarily provides longer-term support to help low-income individuals and families rebuild their lives.”

Tickets go on sale here on December 7 at 10 AM PST.