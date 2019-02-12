Getty Image

If you were to make a shortlist of the best American songwriters currently making tunes in 2019, Father John Misty and Jason Isbell would both have to place highly. They come from different worlds — Misty has Seattle roots despite living in LA, Isbell is about as Alabama as they come despite now living in Nashville — and have different aesthetics, but both are ace storytellers whose songwriting transcends typical genre constraints. And this summer, the two will join forces for a co-headlining tour across the US.

Joined by openers Jade Bird and Eria Rae, Misty and Isbell will begin their run in California and make their way east, with stops in Chicago and Brooklyn before returning west to wrap up in Tulsa. Father John Misty is currently supporting last year’s excellent God’s Favorite Customer, while Isbell’s last offering was 2017’s The Nashville Sound (as well as a live album from last year) with his band The 400 Unit. Though, it is always possible that either could drop new music before the run commences.

Check out the full tour dates below. Presales begin on Wednesday, with tickets properly on sale on Friday.

06/06 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater*

06/07 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*

06/08 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

06/09 — Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater*

06/11 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Concerts*

06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory*

06/15 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

06/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion*

06/17 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre*

06/19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! Performing Arts Festival*

06/20 — Canandaigua, NY @ Constellations Brands – Marvin Sands Pavilion*

06/21 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

06/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House*

06/24 — Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater*

06/25 — Cary, NC @ Booth Amphitheatre*

06/27 — Irving, TX @ Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory**

06/28 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Lawn**

06/29 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center**

* with Jade Bird

** with Erin Rae