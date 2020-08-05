Hip-hop has suffered another loss this Tuesday evening as news broke that Chicago rapper FBG Duck has passed away at the age of 26 from a gunshot wound. Born Carlton D. Weekly, the Fly Boy Gang rapper was rushed to a local hospital after a drive-by shooting; there he was pronounced dead. FBG Duck’s death was confirmed by former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green in a post to Twitter. “Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act,” he wrote.

Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea comfirmes dead of FBG Duck pic.twitter.com/b5JcyxQOGu — Quatro 4 (@PardoQuatro) August 4, 2020

Additional information on the shooting that occurred in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood was shared by Daniel O’Shea, Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, in a press conference on Tuesday evening. “At approximately 16:37 hours today, right here in the 100 block of East Oak Street, we had three individuals shopping,” O’Shea said. “Two vehicles pulled up. Four individuals exited those vehicles, two from each vehicle, and began firing at the individuals that were on the sidewalk outside of one of the stores here. They also struck a female that was in one of the vehicles, which was also parked outside one of the stores here.”

In addition to Duck, a 36-year-old male was shot as well. No arrests have been made in the shooting.