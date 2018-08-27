Feist’s Star-Making Second Album ‘Let It Die’ Is Getting Rereleased Via Vinyl Me, Please

08.27.18 2 hours ago

Between her work in Broken Social Scene and her solo career, Feist has become an indie mainstay over the past couple decades. It was her second album, 2004’s Let It Die, that established her as a real force: It helped her win the Juno awards for Best Alternative Album and Best New Artist in 2005, and album track “Inside And Out” earned a Single Of The Year nomination in 2006. Now, all these years later, the album is getting a re-release as Vinyl Me, Please’s Record Of The Month for September.

This new edition of the record features alternative cover art, the album on translucent green vinyl, and new liner notes. In them, Feist says of the album:

“I didn’t have any ambition to make anything of my own at the time, I was just having fun touring with my friends, being their back-up and having no real musical responsibility. […] I remember we started with covers because I mistrusted the synths. I remember thinking, ‘I’m pretty disoriented here — can we tone this down a bit? And [collaborator Chilly Gonzales] laid down the gauntlet: ‘Well, then, bring your world to the table. Why don’t we do some of your songs?’ Like, ‘Put your money where your mouth is.'”

Learn more about the re-release here, and listen to “Inside And Out” below.

