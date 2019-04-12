Getty Image

Much has been said about the lack of originality of major music festival lineups. Over the last few years, many fests have tended toward booking the same popular acts. Multiple Ariana Grande appearances are a great guarantee for selling wristbands, but music festivals can sometimes seem more like Jingle Ball tour lineups than curated assemblies of diverse artists.

If you’re dissatisfied with lineups (or if you’re just bored waiting for Coachella streams), the site Festify will curate your own personalized lineup based on your Spotify listening history. You can create three lineups based on your streams for the last month, six months, or entire listening history. If you have cool, good taste in music, it’s probably a fun display of your eclectic streaming habits. Nobody’s booking back-to-back Roxy Music and Leikeli47, but your fest could!

Or, if you are me, your personalized lineup includes a One Direction reunion and solo sets from three out of five members. Fall Out Boy will perform Infinity On High in full. Also, Drake. The festivals curated by other Uproxx writers and editors include Dave Matthews Band, Eels (as a headliner!), and the Riverdale cast.

Check out the site to create your own personalized fest lineup, and please be nice if you roast my horrendous listening habits in the comments.