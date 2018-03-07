We’re super excited to announce that our debut single “City Boy” is out on @applemusic + @spotify and is available for download on iTunes and @googleplaymusic! This track was produced by Cadien Lake James, @reelbigtuna, and engineered by Andrew Humphrey, @suncopmusic, and released by @royalmountainrecords. We’re super proud of it! Listen to it once, twice, or as many times as you want! Search for “Calpurnia City Boy” on any of those services to go check it out! We love you all ❤️ PS, if you’re West of the Eastern Standard time zone, the single will become available at midnight. PPS, photo taken by the amazing @calmellarm PPPS, more exciting news to come tomorrow
Only a few months after landing a deal with Canadian label Royal Mountain Records that serves as home to Mac DeMarco, Alvvays, and many more, Stranger Things and IT star Finn Wolfhard’s band Calpurnia have shared the first taste of their forthcoming debut record. They announced the release via Instagram late last night, writing “We’re super proud of it! “Listen to it once, twice, or as many times as you want!”
The track, called “City Boy,” is a breezy indie rock number that features a finale boasting a shift in time signature and a quick but very impressive solo from lead guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe. It was produced by Twin Peaks’ Cadien Lake James and Andrew Humphrey, who has a history with production across Twin Peaks’ discography.
Sure to be a teen sensation, Calpurnia is comprised of Wolfhard and Tesler-Mabe, alongside drummer Jack Anderson and Malcolm Craig on bass. Although there are not yet any details on the full-length record, “City Boy” is a promising taste of what’s to come, assuming that Wolfhard finally figures out what shoegaze is, and is able to get away from Hollywood long enough to put in the time for recording. Check out the fun track below.
