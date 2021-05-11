Festival season is upon us once more, last year’s barren lineups, canceled shows, and quarantine protocols be damned. Now that vaccination is a real option, festivals have slowly but surely begun announcing their lineups, and Delaware’s Firefly Festival joined the fray today. Their four main headliners are no surprise to those who have been following the artists making waves on 2021 setlist: Billie Eilish, The Killers, Tame Impala and Lizzo will hold down the four top spots. And you know what else is great about that lineup, aside from the fact that all four artists make incredible music? That it’s a 50/50 headliner setup with two bands anchored by men, and two women holding their own, too.

The discussion about how male-dominated festival bookings have been has been going on for years, so it’s nice to see that some events took the time off last year to make sure they come back with a bit of gender equity on the docket. Check out the album poster below, along with a list of every artist booked for the event in alphabetical order. And before you ask, yes, Phoebe Bridgers is going to be there. The event kicks off on Thursday, September 23, 2021 and runs through Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Delaware’s Woodlands.

A full list of the artists playing Firefly’s 2021 event:

Almost Monday

Aluna

Anna of the North

Arlo Parks

Atlas Genius

Badflower

Band of Horses

Big Wild

Billie Eilish

Binki

Blackbear

Blossom

Cage The Elephant

Cannons

Caribou

Carolesdaughter

Cassy

Chris Lake

Claud

Clever

Clozee

Deep Sea Diver

Denzel Curry

Des Rocs

Diplo

Dominic Fike

Duckwrth

Duke Dumont

Elohim

Flo Milli

GG Magree and Mija

girl in red

Glass Animals

Gracie Abrams

Grandson

iann dior

Jordy

Judah and the Lion

JXDN

Kenny Mason

Kennyhoopla

Khruangbin

The Killers

Kim Petras

Laundry Day

Lizzo

Lost Frequencies

Lovelytheband

LP Giobbi

Machine Gun Kelly

Madds

Madeon

Marc Rebillet

Maria Isabel

Megan Thee Stallion

Michigander

Middle Kids

Missio

Mt. joy

Nelly

Noga Erez

Oliver Tree

ONR

Orion Sun

Peach Pit

Phoebe Bridgers

Portugal. the Man

Positive Movement Drumline

redveil

Remi Wolf

REZZ

Ritt Momney

Roddy Ricch

Role Model

Royal & The Serpent

Rossy

Rozet

Serena Isioma

Slander

$NOT

Sofi Tukker

St. Panther

Still Woozy

Sub Urban

Surf Mesa

Sylvan Esso

Taking Back Sunday

Tame Impala

Tate McRae

Trevor Daniel

Turnstile

White Reaper

Wiz Khalifa

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.