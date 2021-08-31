Delaware’s music festival game has been going strong over the last few years with the success of Firefly Festival. This year’s event coming up in just a few short weeks, so the festival took to social media today to share their full set lists with fans so they can start planning their time on the grounds. Of course, there’s always some artist conflicts that lead to tough choices, but for the most part, fans can spread their time out wisely with a schedule as packed as the one going down in Dover next month.

With headliners as disparate as The Killers, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Tame Impala, there should be something for everyone on the bill. Not only that, but all four of those headliners have either already dropped brand new albums this year, or are gearing up to do so shortly — Lizzo, we’re looking at you. In the meantime, the festival’s social media post announcing the info cheekily took a page out of Lizzo’s book, mimicking a few bars from her new single with Cardi B, “Rumors,” for the post:

So if you haven’t gotten a pass yet, there’s still time. Head over to the festival’s website for more info. And to see all the set times in one place go right here.