A couple weeks ago, Fleetwood Mac kicked off their current tour, and highlights included Tom Petty and Crowded House covers. It’s always great to see a legendary band playing shows after a long career, but this isn’t the same Fleetwood Mac you remember, as they booted Lindsey Buckingham out of the band earlier this year. Buckingham responded in two primary ways: He announced a solo tour, and he sued Fleetwood Mac for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.

Now, the band has offered a response to the lawsuit, and the statement from band spokesperson Kristen Foster is simple: “Fleetwood Mac looks forward to their day in court.”

Buckingham initially responded to being kicked out of the band with a statement of his own:

“Last January, Fleetwood Mac made the decision to continue to tour without me. I remain deeply surprised and saddened, as this decision ends the beautiful 43-year legacy we built together. Over the last eight months, our many efforts to come to an agreement have unfortunately proved elusive. I’m looking forward to closure, and will always remain proud of all that we created, and what that legacy represents.”

The current version of Fleetwood Mac has replaced Buckingham with Tom Petty’s guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn, which explains the aforementioned covers at the tour-opening concert.