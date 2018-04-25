Just because singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is going his own way, doesn’t mean the arena rock-filling behemoth Fleetwood Mac has to stop anytime soon. Just a few weeks after it was revealed that Buckingham had parted ways with the group over scheduling conflicts, the other members of Fleetwood Mac have announced a massive new tour with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House singer Neil Finn taking his place.
In an illuminating interview with Rolling Stone, the members of Fleetwood Mac talked about soldiering on without Buckingham. “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned,” drummer Mick Fleetwood said. “Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. Stevie Nicks added. “Our relationship has always been volatile. We were never married, but we might as well have been. Some couples get divorced after 40 years. They break their kids’ hearts and destroy everyone around them because it’s just hard. This is sad for me, but I want the next 10 years of my life to be really fun and happy.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 4th at 10 AM on the band’s official website. You can check out the full-list of dates below.
10/03 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/10 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/12 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/14 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
10/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
10/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
10/30 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/03 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/05 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/10 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/17 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/25 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
12/03 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
12/06 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/08 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
12/11 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
12/13 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
02/05 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/07 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/09 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
02/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
02/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
02/20 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
02/22 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
02/ 24 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
02/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
03/05 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/09 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
03/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/15 — Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER
03/20 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
03/24 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
03/26 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/31 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
