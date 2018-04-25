Getty Image

Just because singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham is going his own way, doesn’t mean the arena rock-filling behemoth Fleetwood Mac has to stop anytime soon. Just a few weeks after it was revealed that Buckingham had parted ways with the group over scheduling conflicts, the other members of Fleetwood Mac have announced a massive new tour with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House singer Neil Finn taking his place.

In an illuminating interview with Rolling Stone, the members of Fleetwood Mac talked about soldiering on without Buckingham. “Words like ‘fired’ are ugly references as far as I’m concerned,” drummer Mick Fleetwood said. “Not to hedge around, but we arrived at the impasse of hitting a brick wall. Stevie Nicks added. “Our relationship has always been volatile. We were never married, but we might as well have been. Some couples get divorced after 40 years. They break their kids’ hearts and destroy everyone around them because it’s just hard. This is sad for me, but I want the next 10 years of my life to be really fun and happy.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 4th at 10 AM on the band’s official website. You can check out the full-list of dates below.

10/03 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/06 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/10 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/12 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/14 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

10/18 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/26 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/28 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

10/30 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/01 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/05 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/07 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/10 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/12 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/17 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/23 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/25 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

12/03 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

12/06 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/08 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

12/11 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

12/13 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

02/05 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/07 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/09 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

02/13 — Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

02/16 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/18 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

02/20 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

02/22 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

02/ 24 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

02/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

03/05 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/09 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

03/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/13 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/15 — Hartford, CT @ XL CENTER

03/20 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

03/24 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/26 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/31 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center