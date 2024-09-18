Here Is FLO’s ‘Crash World Tour’ Setlist

Throwback R&B girl group FLO is just two months from the release of their debut album, Access All Areas, and are currently building awareness as openers on Kehlani’s Crash World Tour. While they don’t have a tremendous collection of hits to perform just yet, they’re hitting all the right notes, with a setlist that includes fan favorites such as their breakout hit, “Cardboard Box,” “Summertime,” “Fly Girl” “Walk Like This,” and the ATL bass revival “Check.” You can check out their full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.