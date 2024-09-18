Here Is FLO’s ‘Crash World Tour’ Setlist

Throwback R&B girl group FLO is just two months from the release of their debut album, Access All Areas, and are currently building awareness as openers on Kehlani’s Crash World Tour. While they don’t have a tremendous collection of hits to perform just yet, they’re hitting all the right notes, with a setlist that includes fan favorites such as their breakout hit, “Cardboard Box,” “Summertime,” “Fly Girl” “Walk Like This,” and the ATL bass revival “Check.” You can check out their full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.
FLO 2024 Tour Setlist
01. “Cardboard Box”
02. “Immature”
03. “Summertime”
04. “Fly Girl”
05. “Caught Up”
06. “Walk Like This”
07. “Losing You”
08. “Check”
FLO and Kehlani 2024 Tour Dates
09/18 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
09/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/21 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/23 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
09/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/25 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
09/27 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
09/28 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
10/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/08 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/11 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/12 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/15 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/23 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
10/25 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
10/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center