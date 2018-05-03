Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Info about Florence And The Machine’s follow-up to their 2015 album How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful has been really hard to come by, but now, we know that it’s finally happening: The band has just announced that their new album, High As Hope, will be released on June 29 via Republic Records.

Among the collaborators on the record are Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Jamie xx, Tobias Jesso Jr, and Kelsey Lu, and Welch says that the album’s title was inspired by the city skyline of New York, where she mixed the record. She also says that the album is full of both love and loneliness:

“There’s a lot of love in this record, loneliness too, but a lot of love. It’s always a work in progress, and I definitely don’t have everything figured out. But this feels like quite a pure expression of who I am now, as an artist, and an honest one. I’m just more comfortable with who I am.”

The band also shared “Hunger,” a characteristically huge-sounding song that Welch says is about our relationships with love and loneliness:

“This song is about the ways we look for love in things that are perhaps not love, and how attempts to feel less alone can sometimes isolate us more. I guess I made myself more vulnerable in this song to encourage connection, because perhaps a lot more of us feel this way than we are able to admit. Sometimes when you can’t say it, you can sing it.”

Watch the video for “Hunger” above, and below, find the High As Hope album art and tracklist.