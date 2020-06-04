Getty Image
‘Forbes’ Has Named Kanye West 2020’s Highest-Earning Musician, And It’s Not Even Close

Forbes, as they are wont to do, have shared a new ranking of celebrity wealth. Today, they have released “The Celebrity 100,” their list of the world’s highest-paid celebrities of 2020, and when it comes to musicians, Kanye West is king.

Kanye is No. 2 on the list overall with $170 million in earnings, only sitting behind extended family member Kylie Jenner, whose earnings were $590 million. There is an also-large gap between Kanye and the next musician on the list: Elton John, who ranks at No. 13 overall with earnings of $81 million.

Ranking third in terms of musicians is Ariana Grande, who is the highest-placing female musician at No. 17, with earnings of $72 million. Following her are the Jonas Brothers ($68.5 million), The Chainsmokers ($68 million), Ed Sheeran ($64 million), Taylor Swift ($63.5 million), Post Malone ($60 million), The Rolling Stones ($59 million), Marshmello ($56 million), Shawn Mendes ($54.5 million), Jay-Z ($53.5 million), Billie Eilish ($53 million), BTS ($50 million), Drake ($49 million), Jennifer Lopez ($47.5 million), Pink ($47 million), Rihanna ($46 million), Luke Bryan ($45.5 million), Backstreet Boys ($45 million), Phil Collins ($45 million), Blake Shelton ($43.5 million), Celine Dion ($42 million), The Eagles ($41 million), Metallica ($40.5 million), Travis Scott ($39.5 million), Katy Perry ($38.5 million), Lady Gaga ($38 million), Bon Jovi ($38 million), U2 ($38 million), DJ Khaled ($36.5 million), and Kiss ($36.5 million).

