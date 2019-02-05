Florence And The Machine And Anderson .Paak Will Headline FORM Arcosanti’s Eclectic 2019 Lineup

02.05.19

Arizona’s FORM Arcosanti festival has announced its 2019 lineup for this spring and it looks like there’s something for everyone, no matter how niche, on the bill. The festival is set for May 10-12 at the “urban laboratory” of Arcosanti, AZ, and will feature everything from indie rock to noise rap to idiosyncratic R&B. The headliners will be Florence And The Machine, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Kaytranada, and Skrillex.

Further down the bill, American Football, Japanese Breakfast, Jpegmafia, Kilo Kish, Bonobo, MorMor, Serpentwithfeet, and more round out the lineup, with more announcements to follow. Tickets for the festival are already on sale and you can check out the full roster below. Tickets and more info can be found here.

Headliners Florence And The Machine will actually use the festival as the opening date on their month-long North America tour which will extend to June 9 and feature dates with Blood Orange, Christine And The Queens, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and Perfume Genius.

Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak will be returning from his own Andy’s Beach Club world tour, which begins next Monday, February 11 and features a month in North America and another in Europe. He’s touring in support of his recently-released album, Oxnard.

