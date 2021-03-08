Emerging R&B Star Fousheé Just Wants To ‘Sing About Love’

R&B’s resurgence as one of the foremost genres in American music continues with the latest newcomer to generate some underground buzz, New Jersey-born singer Fousheé. Her new song, “Sing About Love,” is a sultry, scintillating slow jam that shows off her emotive lyrics and velvety vocals as she sings about recovering from heartbreak. “I can finally sing about love again,” she celebrates, backed by a chewy bassline that melts like fudge under her honeyed, smoky melodizing.

Fousheé’s breakout single, “Deep End,” arrived in July of 2020, accelerated by a sample on Brooklyn rapper Sleepy Hallow’s TikTok hit “Deep End Freestyle.” Once fans figured out who the original song belonged to, they shot the song’s low-fi video to over 11,000,000 views on YouTube, prompting cosigns from hundreds of celebrity accounts who reposted the song on social media. Fousheé kicked off 2021 with the relatable “Single AF,” capitalizing on the momentum and keeping it moving into the new year. “Single AF” has since accumulated over 1.5 million views as well between its visualizer and music video.

With “Sing About Love,” Fousheé hopes to keep her buzz building with more of the bass-heavy, funk-inspired R&B/soul that has put her name on the map.

Listen to “Sing About Love” above.