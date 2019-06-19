Getty Image

Given that Frances Bean Cobain is the daughter of Courtney Love and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, it’s natural that she’d have an interest in music, and indeed she does. Last April, she shared a snippet of her first original song, and now she’s back with another morsel of a track.

In a two-video post on Instagram, Cobain began with a disclaimer, writing, “Be forewarned, these are clips of a very sad song but it’s raw and truthful so i wanted to share it.” In the videos, she performs the tender song on acoustic guitar, and the lyrics are seemingly about her father:

“I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place

Sometimes I find it hard to look at my own face

Maybe one day I will talk to you

If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon They say I’m soft and resemble an angel

What happens to angels when they die.”

She also wrote that she plans on releasing music in the near future, writing, “Music coming soonish y’all. thanks for the continued interest and words of encouragement. I see them all and they make my heart full.”

Cobain has a fan in Gerard Way, as the former My Chemical Romance leader wrote in the comments, “Beautiful. You sound so good. So proud to watch you go on this journey, sharing your art.”

Watch Cobain perform the song snippet above.