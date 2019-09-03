Getty Image

Kanye West is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited album — which may have undergone a title change since it was conceived as “Yandhi” — but that didn’t stop him from reuniting with “Monster” collaborator Bon Iver on a new track from Francis And The Lights called, fittingly, “Take Me To The Light.” The song, which published on DSPs over the weekend, is the second collaboration between all three acts after 2016’s “Friends.” Like “Friends,” it’s a synth-heavy, uplifting track featuring spiritual lyrics from Kanye and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. Check it out below.

“Take Me To The Light” is the title track from Francis’ own upcoming album, which also seems to be linked to themes of faith and spirituality. Francis previously collaborated with Chance The Rapper on Chance’s album The Big Day, which carried similar themes. Francis also previously appeared at one of Kanye’s Sunday Services, keeping the theme going.

Meanwhile, Bon Iver is fresh off the release of their album, ‘i, i,’ which Uproxx’s own Steven Hyden called their best in a decade. Justin Vernon’s presence on “Take Me To The Light” may surprise fans after Vernon previously said he “can’t really kick it with” Kanye anymore after the latter’s bizarre political comments over the past year, but it looks like some bonds are greater than politics.

Take Me To The Light, the album, is coming soon.