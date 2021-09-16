Frank Ocean is notoriously tight-lipped about any possibility of any new music from him. It’s been nearly five years since the musician’s last full-length release and it was looking like he was starting to gear up for a new era of music in 2019 with his “In My Room” and “DHL” singles, which eventually ended up being one-off releases. But now, fans can hold onto hope that a new album is right around the corner thanks to new allegations that Ocean is in talks with several record labels.

Every once in a while, the internet lights up with reports that a new Ocean album is right around the corner. This time, the report comes from Hits Daily Double, which alleges Ocean is “shopping a new album” to several label heads. The report states that the musician has been “taking meetings and playing the music for execs,” and that the new album is “f*cking great.” Apparently, Ocean is being represented by attorney Laurie Soriano, who Complex reached out to for comment about Ocean’s alleged album.

If Ocean was in fact planning on rolling out an album on a new label, it would line up with his confirmed appearance at Coachella 2023. The California festival’s co-founder Paul Tollett recently revealed that Ocean was unavailable for next year’s Coachella, but is expected to headline in the future.