New Frank Ocean music is a rare thing. His last album, Blonde, came out in 2016, and he’s only released a handful of songs since then. However, today brings new music from Ocean that we weren’t expecting, as he makes a surprise appearance on Call Me If You Get Lost, the new album from Odd Future associate Tyler The Creator.

Ocean pops up on “Lemonhead,” although he doesn’t appear to be credited for it on streaming platforms. Ocean comes in during the latter half of the two-minute song. As Tyler sings, Ocean offers a few spoken-word lines, saying, “My bro is runnin’ his finger around th-the Ai Weiwei, Ai Veivei bowl. I got that sh*t sittin’ on my counter like a fruit bowl, that’s like a hundred racks. I like the color green, in every shade. I like life. Mine, like, my life. Don’t f*cking bite, y’all n****s love to steal.”

Ocean’s lyrics reference artist and activist Ai Weiwei, whose work titled “Bowls Of Pearls” — which consists of two porcelain bowls filled with pearls, made to look like bowls of rice — sold for $391,500.

Listen to “Lemonhead” above.

Call Me If You Get Lost is out 6/25 vie Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.