On her breakthrough hit “Juice,” Lizzo famously sings, “Somebody come get this man, I think he got lost in my DMs, what? My DMs, what? / You better come get your man, I think he wanna be way more than friends, what? More than friends.” Lizzo doesn’t have to worry about Malcolm In The Middle star Frankie Muniz sliding in her DMs, though. Instead, he has decided to express his admiration for the rapper via far more public methods.

Muniz is apparently a big Lizzo fan, and today, he made a peculiar ask of Lizzo on Twitter: “Hey @lizzo, lemme be your accessory. I can be a purse… put a chain around me and I’ll hold your stuff for you… just sayin.” It’s not clear what the motivations behind Muniz’s tweet were, but either way, it was certainly unexpected.

Hey @lizzo, lemme be your accessory. I can be a purse… put a chain around me and I'll hold your stuff for you… just sayin. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) September 25, 2019

When it comes to acting, Muniz has kept a low-profile since his days as a child star. He has had some small roles in various productions this decade. Most recently, he was a host on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors in 2018, although the show will not be returning for a second season. Muniz was also a contestant on Dancing With The Stars’ 25th season in 2017. Aside from acting, Muniz had a racing career in the 2000s, and from 2012 to 2014, he was a drummer for the band Kingsfoil.

