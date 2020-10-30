Freddie Gibbs, Big Sean, and Hit-Boy have all posted impressive 2020s in the hip-hop world this year, so it’s only right the rappers bring their talents together for a new track. Entitled “4 Thangs,” the trio has spent the last month teasing and promoting the track with video of them together as the track plays in the background supported by their crisp and hard-hitting boards over Hit-Boy production. On the track, Sean and Freddie flex some muscles while separating themselves from the competition. “Million dollars, million followers, ho, that’s not the same,” they rap on the chorus. Rather than keeping their verses separate, the two rappers go back and forth within the verses, making for a thrilling experience.

Freddie may have a second project on the way this year, one that would succeed his joint album with The Alchemist, Alfredo. The rapper signed a deal with Warner Records shortly after the release of Alfredo and promised a new body of work was on the way. As for the other artists on the song, Big Sean is fresh off his refreshing Detroit 2 album, one that was executive produced by Hit-Boy. The Detroit native also promised a Twenty88 project with Jhene Aiko is on the way. Hit-Boy is also responsible for crafting Nas’ King’s Disease album and Benny The Butcher’s Burden Of Proof release as well.

You can hear “4 Thangs” in the video above.