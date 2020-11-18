When Swizz Beats and Timbaland announced the participants of their next Verzuz battle coming this Thursday, hip-hop fans were flabbergasted to see the two names attached. Gucci Mane and Jeezy, who were once engaged in one of hip-hop’s most stringent feuds, apparently agreed to set aside their differences to appear on the show for the sake of the culture, overcoming a decade of animosity.

While many rap fans breathed a collective sigh of relief, there was one person who wasn’t excited to see the two Atlanta trap rap legends come together: Jeezy’s former CTE World artist Freddie Gibbs, who expressed his disappointment in his onetime business partner on Twitter. Although Gibbs seems to still have plenty of leftover resentment from their ill-fated partnership — Gibbs left the label in 2012, just one year after signing there — it appears the source of his current animus is the track “Therapy For My Soul,” from Jeezy’s upcoming album The Recession 2.

In the song, Jeezy addresses Gibbs’ recent comments that he’s “musically irrelevant,” rhyming:

If One-Five wasn’t my dawg, I would’ve touched them

When that sh*t went down with Gibbs, I couldn’t trust him

Invested my hard-earned money, tied up my bread

But he gon’ try to tell you I’m flawed, that’s in his head

It’s happening just the way that I said it, good on your own

And if I’m honest, nothin’ gangsta about you, leave this alone

Gibbs seems to have taken issue with this characterization, throwing his own shade on Twitter. “BMF put U in a headlock in front of me,” he quoted. “BMF put U in a headlock in front of me.” He then brought up Gucci’s disrespect toward Jeezy at the height of the two rappers’ beef, advising Jeezy, “N**** smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a Verzuz wit him. Don’t talk no street sh*t to me, fam.”

BMF put U in a headlock in front of me. U gotta come harder than this snow flake. @Jeezy https://t.co/0EcAnMQZ2y — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) November 18, 2020

@jeezy nigga smoked yo partner and u bout to sit in the room and do a verzuz wit him. Don’t talk no street shit to me fam. — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) November 18, 2020

I can’t beef with nigga 😂 u got it snow U won 😂😂😂 https://t.co/T2xRdRo6XF — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) November 18, 2020

Gucci Mane and Jeezy are set to appear on Verzuz this Thursday, 11/19 at 5 pm PT/ 8 pm ET on Instagram and Apple Music. Jeezy’s album The Recession 2 is due the next day, 11/20. Pre-save it here.

