Freddie Gibbs’ irreverent sense of humor is well-known, but not always appreciated. His penchant for ribaldry got him banned from Instagram last year, but that hasn’t stopped him from participating in the discourse — he just moved to a not-so-secret fake account, which he admitted to Joe Rogan’s podcast earlier this year. Now, in a new profile in GQ, he confesses that he may have more accounts that he uses to mock other rappers, who he sees as competitors in the sport of rhyming.

“You’re never too old to learn,” he allows, explaining why he spends so much time online studying his peers. “N****s become irrelevant because they stop learning and being sponges to the game. I eat, sleep, and breathe this shit, every day. I’m looking at what everybody’s doing. I’m getting on fake Instagram pages leaving comments like, ‘That sh*t is wack.’ I’m doing all kinds of bullsh*t, taunting people.”

At 38 years old, Freddie Gibbs is experiencing the most successful year of his career, receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album for Alfredo, his collaborative album with veteran producer The Alchemist, and preparing to make his film debut. He didn’t win, but in typical Gibbs fashion, he was all jokes at the party he threw on Grammy night.

Read GQ‘s full profile here.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.