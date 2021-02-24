Freddie Gibbs has built a reputation as one of the funniest rappers on Twitter and today, he brought that off-color sense of humor to the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. In the four-hour conversation, Gibbs, Rogan, and comedian Brian Moss talked boxing, Freddie Gibbs’ wild, secret Instagram profile, and more. You can check it out at the link below.

Meanwhile, Gibbs has been promoting his upcoming major-label debut album, dropping the animated video for his first single “Gang Signs” earlier this month. The video transforms Gibbs into a hedonistic white rabbit (a euphemism for his favorite subjects) as he goes about the same activities he generally likes to rap about, mining the juxtaposition for some head-scratching, borderline inappropriate comedy.

In addition to “Gang Signs,” Gibbs recently collaborated with Big Sean and Hit-Boy on “4 Thangs” celebrating LeBron James. Meanwhile, he’s kept fans entertained with his social media antics, which have included freestyling over his Piñata partner Madlib’s new instrumental album Sound Ancestors in an Uber. The one thing fans won’t be able to expect from him is a Verzuz appearance; aside from disapproving of Jeezy’s recent match with Gucci Mane, Gibbs shot down speculation over a potential battle between himself and hip-hop’s other resident coke rap connoisseur, Pusha T.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.