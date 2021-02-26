Freddie Gibbs has lent his rap talents to a number of other hip-hop artists throughout his career, but tonight he’s working with a rising R&B star instead of a rapper. Adding a new entry to that list, the Alfredo rapper joins rising singer Joyce Wrice on their new single, “On One.” The track is a groovy number with both artists detailing the passionate relationships they find themselves in. No matter how hard they try to break it off, they end up returning to their partner for another dose of the love they tried so hard to run away from.

The track will appear on the singer’s upcoming debut album, Overgrown which is due for a release on March 19. Listeners will catch contributions from Lucky Daye, Westside Gunn, Kaytranada, Masego, Devin Morrison, and UMI on the album. While the track is Joyce and Freddie’s first collaboration together, they both appeared as guest acts on Westside’s 2020 album, Pray For Paris. On Freddie’s side of things, “On One” is his second track of the year following “Gang Signs” with Schoolboy Q. That song proved to be a much more relaxed effort than the potential song fans expected from the rappers.

“On One” comes after Freddie made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast where the two held a four-hour conversation. It was here that the rapper claimed to have shot a crackhead nine times, an action that didn’t have too much of an effect on his target according to Freddie.

Listen to “On One” in the video above.

Overgrown is out 3/19. Pre-order it here.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.