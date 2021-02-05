Freddie Gibbs is someone who never lets his foot off the gas pedal. Whether it be his undeniable top-tier raps or the hilarious jokes he makes on social media, the Gary, Indiana rapper is always on go. The latest example of that comes on his new “Gang Signs” single with Schoolboy Q. The track is a smooth effort with a hard-hitting bass that also features the duo in a laid-back state. It also comes with a semi-animated video that portrays the rappers as cartoon characters who embark on a peaceful drive through the city.

The new single comes after a huge year for Freddie Gibbs. He shared his latest project, Alfredo, a ten-track effort laced with amazing production from The Alchemist. The album stood as the fourth joint album of Freddie’s career and his second with The Alchemist following 2018’s Fetti release with Currensy. On a more recent note, Freddie Gibbs shared a freestyle over one of the tracks from Madlib’s new album, Sound Ancestors.

As for Schoolboy Q, fans of the TDE rapper are still waiting for the rapper’s sixth album, one he originally announced shortly after the release of 2019’s Crash Talk. At the time he said the new album would arrive at some point in 2020, but for reasons unknown to fans at the moment, his sixth LP never saw the light of day last year. Hopefully, things will be different in 2021.

Press play on “Gang Signs” above.

