Last year, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist teamed up for their joint album, Alfredo. The project was labeled as one of 2020’s best hip-hop albums, a title that was upheld by its eventual Best Rap Album Grammy nomination for this year’s show. In a little over 24 hours, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist will learn whether or not they will get their first Grammy award thanks to the album, but before that happens, the two brought their talents to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Scottie Beam,” a favorite from Alfredo.

Rather than keep things simple with a straightforward performance, Freddie and Alchemist opted to spice things up. The duo, accompanied by a few other guests, took their seats around a dinner table to wine and dine as Freddie performed “Scottie Beam.” The group was also served a meal of alfredo pasta which they appropriately enjoyed during the set. Rick Ross, who has a verse on the song, was not present for the performance.

Freddie and Alchemist’s appearance on The Tonight Show comes after they performed at the first-ever Black Music Collective pre-Grammy event on Thursday. They took the stage alongside names like HER, PJ Morton, and Yolanda Adams.

Watch the performance in the video above.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.