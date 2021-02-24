Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang is having the time of his life since signing to Def Jam in 2019, enjoying the release of his debut album and a well-received mixtape in 2020. Also in 2020, he received a big assist from Moneybagg Yo, who put him on his January 2020 track “Spin On Em.” Today, Fredo gets the chance to return the favor, inviting Moneybagg to his debaucherous video shoot for “Doin My Dance” from the deluxe version of Fredo’s 2020 mixtape In the Name Of Gee (Still Most Hated).

In the video, both rappers seem to be enjoying themselves immensely, as they throw a pool party with a swarm of scantily-clad video vixens. While the women gyrate in and around the pool, the boys play a game of backyard basketball and flash stacks of cash. Fredo’s face is worth the watch alone, as his oddball dances steal the show.

Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo’s been having a great 2021 thanks to the response to his “Time Today” single and music video, on which he vents about the stress that followed the success of his 2020 viral hit “Said Sum.” The increased scrutiny led to him being censured after joking about the pandemic and his resulting riches, so the pool party gives him another chance to blow off steam.

Watch the video for “Doin My Dance” above.