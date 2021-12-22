After nearly two years away, French Montana returned with his fourth album They Got Amensia, featuring a heavy cast of guest acts including Doja Cat, Saweetie, John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Ty Dolla Sign, Latto, and more. After sharing a collection of videos for its songs, French keeps the streak alive with one for “Business.”

It finds French Montana sitting around a gambling table with a group of friends as they play for a big prize. The camera then pans around the room and returns to the table to show French making the game-winning move. He celebrates with those around him, but things take a dramatic turn as it transitions to him waking up in a hospital bed.

“Business” is the latest track from They Got Amnesia to receive the video treatment, joining “How You King?,” “Handstand,” “Bag Season,” and “Panicking.” French recently caused a bit of controversy by saying that it’s harder to be successful in rap than it is in the NBA.

You can watch the video for “Business” above.

They Got Amnesia is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.

