It’s been nearly two years since French Montana delivered an album to the world with his last being 2019’s Montana. Luckily for fans of the rapper, that streak is officially over as Montana returns with his fourth album, They Got Amnesia. The project seems to be a response to those who forgot the hits he contributed to hip-hop over the past decade, which include “Pop That,” “Unforgettable,” “Marble Floors,” and more. A bright moment on They Got Amnesia comes when Montana recruits Doja Cat and Saweetie for “Handstand.”

The track is a bouncy effort that finds the trio indulging in some freaky fun. Montana, Doja, and Saweetie each flaunt their sexual prowess as they request and receive attention from those around them. As for the rest of They Got Amnesia, French Montana delivers 21 songs for the album that also sees appearances from John Legend, Rick Ross, Kodak Black, Pop Smoke, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, 42 Dugg, Coi Leray, Ty Dolla Sign, Latto, Lil Tjay, and Moneybagg Yo.

As for Doja and Saweetie, the former recently passed Drake for the most monthly listeners on Spotify while Saweetie dropped her Icy Season special on Amazon.

You can press play on “Handstand” in the video above.

They Got Amnesia is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.

