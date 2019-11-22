French Montana Was Hospitalized After Calling The Police To His House About A Robbery

Thursday, French Montana was rushed to the hospital because of cardiovascular issues, according to TMZ. Montana, 35, was transported via ambulance to a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 pm.

TMZ reports that Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, reportedly experienced “intense nausea, stomach pain, and an elevated heart rate.” An interesting development from Montana’s story is the fact that L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Montana’s residence earlier in the day for a possible robbery that turned out to be a false alarm. According to TMZ, the responding deputies determined that Montana seemed “out of it” during the time of their interaction and Montana eventually was taken to San Fernando Valley hospital. While there’s no direct link to Montana’s cardiovascular issues, TMZ sources suspect that Montana could have been exposed to contaminated food while recently traveling in the Middle East and Europe. We’ll have more news on this story as it develops.

Recently, Montana appeared alongside Post Malone and Cardi B in the music video for “Writing On The Wall.” Before that, Montana enjoyed an exotic getaway with Gunna during their tropical “Suicide Doors” music video. Montana recently collaborated with Lil Pump alongside Quavo on “Pose To Do” as well.