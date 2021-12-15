Back in 2019, French Montana was hospitalized after collapsing in his home due to what he called “a combination of a lot of things: being fatigued, dehydrated, you know, losing myself chasing money, chasing the wrong things… Too much drinking, too many pills.” The incident prompted him to give up drinking and drugs to avoid an early demise, but it’s apparently had other effects on him as well — as he illustrates in the latest video from his new album, They Got Amnesia.

The video for “How You King?” opens with an obviously inebriated and sleep-deprived Montana entertaining a pair of women at his home. Shortly after they leave, he collapses and spends the remainder of the video being rushed to the hospital, hooked up to machines, and watching himself through an observation window as he has an out-of-body experience. Meanwhile, he raps over the infamous “Impeach the President” drum loop, contemplating the heavy questions left behind by his brush with death. “If I fell with no one around, wouldn’t even make a sound,” he hums. “‘Cause I can’t even make one now.” Although the song has multiple versions on the album version, here, the video cuts off shortly after the first verse in a chilling imagining of an alternate outcome that could have seen his legacy also cut short.

Watch French Montana’s “How You King?” video above.