The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Femdot — Not For Sale Chicago rapper Femdot is a proud member of Windy City’s introspective, hyper-articulate underground scene, much like lyrical stalwarts Mick Jenkins, Noname, and Saba. His newest project, released Monday after he premiered one of its songs on COLORS a few weeks ago, continues his tradition of aching interiority and dazzling displays of wordplay.

French Montana — They Got Amnesia French Montana is convinced that the rap game has forgotten about all the hits he’s delivered — as evidenced by memes to that effect, which he responded to in a good enough nature. With that said, it appears he’s on a mission to remind us all that he’s a relatively strong hitmaker in his own right. Joell Ortiz — Autograph One of the last standing members of the blog era explosion of the late noughties, Ortiz remains laser-focused on delivering bruising, surprisingly poignant bars over neck-cracking beats. Autograph is billed as his most personal project to date, with features from fellow rap-first veterans Cyhi The Prynce, Kxng Crooked, and Sheek Louch of The Lox.

Landstrip Chip — Catch My Good Side Atlanta behind-the-scenes string-puller Landstrip Chip hasn’t always flourished in front of the cameras, preferring instead to pen hits for the likes of City Girls, Dreamville, Gucci Mane, Latto, Tinashe, and more. Now, though, he’s got a new deal with Asylum and this new nine-track project teed up to reintroduce the world at large to his lustrous songwriting and performance. Smiley — Buy Or Bye 2 OVO Sound’s newest signee looks to capitalize on the viral buzz from last year’s YYZ – LAX EP, delivering a longer tracklist this time around and tapping the talents of fellow Toronto rising star Pressa, LA underground upstart OhGeesy, Mobile, Alabama crooner Yung Bleu, and, of course, OVO headman Drake.

Polo G — Hall Of Fame 2.0 [Deluxe Edition] Following up his No. 1 album from June this year, Polo records a full album worth of material — 14 tracks — for a deluxe re-release. Wynne & Christo — Do My Own Stunts [EP] The Portland rapper and Pittsburgh producer teamed up to produce a six-song joint EP showcasing her deft, rapid-fire rhymes and his woozy, ribcage-rattling beats. Ranging from fast and furious battle rap to outer-spacey abstract braggadocio, the EP covers a lot of musical territory in a relatively short span, painting an optimistic picture of both artists’ respective futures.

Singles/Videos Berwyn — “MIA” Hailing from the streets of East London, Berwyn is a year removed from his debut mixtape Demotape/Vega and just months away from Tape 2/Fomalhaut and showing no signs of letting up anytime soon.

Blimes — “Swym” After putting her stamp on the game with partner-in-rhyme Gifted Gab with last year’s Talk About It, the MC formerly known as Oh Blimey is back on the solo grind with a woozy, haunting comeback single packed with witty wordplay. Loopy Ferrell — “Can’t Quit” Feat. G Herbo A street-bred rapper from Mount Vernon, New York, Ferrell introduces his upcoming In The Loop We Trust, Vol. 1 project.