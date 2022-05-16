French Montana has been ordered to pay nearly $130,000 to his former pool cleaner after a jury decided a 2018 lawsuit against him. According to TMZ, French was sued by Juan Lomeli, who said that French’s German Shepherd, Zane, bit him while he was working on French’s pool in May 2017. Due to the attack, Lomeli said he lost income because he couldn’t work… around $39,500 in past economic loss. Meanwhile, another $60,000 was added to the judgment for non-economic loss and $30,000 in future non-economic loss, bringing the total to $129,500.

On Sunday, March 15, French Montana joined Sean “Diddy” Combs onstage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards to introduce Travis Scott, who made his return to the awards show stage after a six-month hiatus in the wake of the Astroworld Festival disaster. The Bronx rapper has otherwise been enjoying the success of his 2021 album, They Got Amnesia, releasing videos for no fewer than seven of its songs since its release, including “Panicking” featuring Fivio Foreign; “Handstand” with Doja Cat and Saweetie; “Bag Season” with Lil Tjay; “How You King?“; “Business“; “FWMGAB” featuring Moneybagg Yo; “Push Start” with Coi Leray and 42 Dugg; and “Mopstick” with Kodak Black.

However, there are a few legal issues looming on the horizon. In 2020, French was sued by an anonymous woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her (although the case was settled out of court); since then, two more women have accused him of the same in two separate incidents.