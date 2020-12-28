French Montana And Jim Jones Officially End Their Beef With The ‘Too Late’ Video

Contrary to the title of their new collaboration, it was never “Too Late” for French Montana and Jim Jones to officially end their longstanding feud, even if it has been over 15 years since the New Yorkers’ egos first clashed. The two initially came together on Instagram Live earlier this year, with French posting, “15 YEARS OF BEEFING ENDED UP WITH LAUGHS AND WAR STORIES. BIG MOMENT FOR HIP HOP.” Now, that big moment has been solidified and commemorated with the video for “Too Late” marking the first collaboration between Diplomats and Coke Boyz in over a decade.

While the two rappers and their respective crews have been arguing since the mixtape era, their mutual connection, Max B, was the catalyst for their reconciliation after giving an interview from prison expressing regret for how things played out. He blamed the fight on “two egos coming together” and said, “I think today we would’ve handled the situation different.” He said the disagreement was an example of “just egos clashing. A lack of respect. That sh*t don’t mix well, and next thing you know, we beefing…it shoulda went a different way.”

Meanwhile, French recently collaborated with Pop Smoke and Popcaan after trying to provoke a Verzuz battle with Kendrick Lamar. Jim Jones appeared with fellow Harlemites Dave East and Juelz Santana, the latter from prison, on “Pink Eagle.”

Watch the “Too Late” video above.