The sky’s the limit for French Montana in the video for his new single “To The Moon” featuring fellow New Yorkers Fabolous and Fivio Foreign. The three Big Apple natives throw a block party for the ages in the video, complete with cars doing burnouts, dirt bikes popping wheelies, and dozens of locals vibing out to the boisterous instrumental.

The release of “To The Moon” highlights how hard-working French is — the Bronx rapper is just six months removed from the release of his last mixtape, Mac & Cheese 5, and yet, he’s already dropping new singles like there’s no tomorrow. “To The Moon” samples Jamaican dancehall titan Cutty Ranks’ 1991 staple “The Stopper (Main Attraction Remix),” and also kicks off the tour headlined by the three New York mixtape rap mainstays.

The Gotta See It To Believe It Tour begins August 1st in Wallingford, Connecticut, and runs through August 25th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can find tickets and more information here. The mini-tour wisely sticks to the Northeast, hitting mid-size venues that the artists are guaranteed to sell out — these veterans are showing the youngsters who have been trying to fill arenas how it should be done.

Watch French Montana’s “To The Moon” video featuring Fabolous and Fivio Foreign above.