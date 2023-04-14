The king of New York drill is back with another heater. After canceling an appearance at Rolling Loud festival last month, Fivio Foreign has made a triumphant return. Tonight (April 14), Fivio has dropped his new single, “Hot Sauce,” which he has been teasing for the past couple of weeks.

In a signature Fivio move, the rapper blazes up a scorching drill beat over the course of “Hot Sauce,” and makes it known that he is not the one to play with.

“I’m with all of the gang sh*t / and we still moving dangerous / When that 40 go bow / It’s speaking my language / that 40 my favorite / They wanted that hot sauce / He know if he catch a body that money get dropped off,” he raps on one of the song’s verses, making it known that he is always on guard.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Fivio is seen wielding a flame thrower. He is surrounded by his affiliates, as many of them are seen donning masks. In several scenes, Fivio dances while surrounded by what appear to be body bags.

Interspersed throughout the video are 35mm images of Fivio and his crew.

You can watch the video for “Hot Sauce” above.