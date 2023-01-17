The other week, Reason argued that Fabolous is a better rapper than Andre 3000. “[Fab] out-raps Wayne, he said. “If you can out-rap Wayne, you can out-rap Andre 3000. He’s out-rapped Wayne on records. … I’m not saying it’s easy for Fab, but I think if Fab came in with the mindset of ‘I want the best verse,’ I think Fab can out-rap Andre 3000.”

Now, Drake is singing Fabolous’ praises as well. In a new Instagram story, he posted a picture of the rapper with text that reads: “Real sh*t @myfabolouslife was really just taking in how much you influenced everything for me,” and he “wouldn’t be anywhere without this guy.”

Drake pays homage to Fabolous. Drake says he wouldn’t be anywhere without Fabolous ‼️🙏 pic.twitter.com/PnRfRb2WxT — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) January 16, 2023

In September, Fabolous made an appearance alongside Trina and DJ Whoo Kid at AEW’s Arthur Ashe Stadium show at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens for the Dynamite Grand Slam show.

Meanwhile Drake is still riding the success of his collaborative LP with 21 Savage, Her Loss, that came out last year. At the end of December, it surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Before the album was even released, the pair decided to launch a whole fake promotional cycle, which included a photoshopped Vogue cover, a spoof NPR Tiny Desk, a parody SNL performance, a faux Howard Stern interview, and even more.