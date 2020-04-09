Future’s ’56 Nights’ Mixtape With DJ Esco Is Now Available For Streaming

The trilogy is now complete. All three of Future’s 2015 mixtapes are now available for streaming with the final inclusion of 56 Nights, Future’s collaborative tape with DJ Esco which capped off a run that included Monster and Beast Mode. With both of its predecessors finally delivered to DSPs, 56 Nights finally joins them and makes Future’s fan-favorite three-mixtape run available through official channels. Previously, the only song from 56 Nights available for streaming was “March Madness.” Now, the only song missing is “Trap N****s,” which may have been left off for sample clearance reasons, as we’ve seen with Chance The Rapper’s Acid Rap.

Now that all of Future’s old projects are available for streaming — at least, the ones that fans have been clamoring over for the past half-decade — Future is back to the business of promoting his upcoming album. Earlier this week, he revealed that the project’s title would be the same as its first single, Life Is Good, while also addressing the unfortunate passing of Juice WRLD and the revelation that Juice first tried drugs because of Future’s music. “I’m heartbroken by the whole thing,” he admitted. “My intention was just to be me. I’m just being me and what you get from it is what you get from it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm they self or to bring death to they self and Juice WRLD is a touchy situation.”

Stream 56 Nights now on all DSPs.