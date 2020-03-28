With the number of coronavirus cases in the United States breaking the 100,000 mark this past week, hospitals and other health care buildings have been struggling to keep their employees safe, especially given the continued nationwide shortage of masks. Looking to lessen the shortage in his community, Future has announced that he will soon donate masks to healthcare works and coronavirus patients.

Future and his non-profit, FreeWishes Foundation, will team up with Atlanta Sewing Style to begin the creation of the masks for their #MaskOn campaign, named after Future’s 2017 hit song. The masks will be hand-made by Atlanta Sewing Style and their network of over 500 sewers and designers before they are sent off to Atlanta hospitals.

“We recognize how alarming and critical the need is for medical equipment, so we have stepped in to help, by ensuring that masks are provided to healthcare professionals and patients, currently hospitalized,” Future said. “Healthcare professionals, on the frontlines of this pandemic, are possibly risking their lives.”

Future’s mother and FreeWishes co-founder, Stephanie Jester, also spoke on the campaign on the foundation’s website. “I think that our healthcare professionals are the heroes in this situation and they are risking their lives for everyone, so it is our responsibility to help protect them.”

To read the full statement about the #MaskOn campaign, head to the FreeWishes website here.